Joseph R. Biden referred to President Trump as a “clown” in a back-and-forth about health care and mistruths at the first presidential debate Tuesday night in Cleveland.

“I’m not here to call out his lies. Everyone knows he’s a liar,” Mr. Biden said of the president.

“Joe, you’re the liar,” Mr. Trump said. “You graduated last in your class.”

Moderator Chris Wallace prodded Mr. Trump to let Mr. Biden finish.

“No, he doesn’t know how to do that,” Mr. Biden said.

“You’d be surprised,” the president said.

“You picked the wrong guy, the wrong night at the wrong time,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Biden just “lost the left,” apparently referring to Mr. Biden’s saying he opposed a universal “Medicare for all” health plan.

“You agreed with Bernie Sanders on a plan,” the president said.

“Folks, do you have any idea what this clown’s doing?” Mr. Biden said.

“Socialized medicine,” the president said.

“He is not for any help for people needing health care,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden also employed the insult later on when the candidates were sparring over his son Hunter’s business dealings.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown - excuse me, this person,” Mr. Biden said.

