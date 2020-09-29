President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett hit Capitol Hill Tuesday for meetings with senators ahead of her confirmation hearing, which will begin Oct. 12.

The nominee was escorted by Vice President Mike Pence into the U.S. Capitol, where he told reporters she’s an “extraordinary American,” who will inspire people — just as she did the president.

Mr. Pence also called on senators — including Democrats — to meet with the nominee, noting Americans “deserve nine justices on the Supreme Court.”

“We truly do believe that Judge Barrett represents the best of America, personally in terms of her great intellect, her great background,” the vice president said. “We believe the Senate has an opportunity… for a fair and respectful consideration, a hearing. We urge our Democrat colleagues in the Senate to take the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the first senator to meet with the nominee, telling the press that she will be meeting with others too over the next few days.

“We are glad to have her here and glad to get the process started,” the Kentucky Republican said.

