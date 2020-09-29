By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 29, 2020

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened Monday night. Officers responding to a call about a disturbance found a man believed to be in his 20s in a courtyard near the rear of an apartment. The man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Police say another person believed to be involved in the shooting was located at the same location and is being detained pending further investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide