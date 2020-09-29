Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats and the media Tuesday from the chamber floor, saying they’ve targeted President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee for her Catholic religion.

“The elite class is already treating Americans of faith like exotic animals on display,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Mr. McConnell met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday and said she is exactly the type of judge that the American people need on the high court.

“Judge Barrett is brilliant. Americans also deserve judges who are committed to fairness and impartiality,” he said.

The majority leader noted Democrats have questioned the nominee’s faith as a means to oppose her nomination.

During her confirmation to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, told the nominee that the “dogma” of her faith lives loudly within her, noting she opposed her confirmation.

“Citizens have religious liberty. In this country — our country — there is no religious test for public office. In this country — our country — we have the right to seek the protection of the courts when our free exercise of religion is threatened,” Mr. McConnell said. “That is why we need judges like Judge Barrett who understand our laws and constitution and will uphold our freedoms accordingly.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, though, said his Democratic colleagues aren’t opposing Judge Barrett’s nomination based on her personal religious beliefs. He said, rather, that it is because the president who wins the Nov. 3 election should be able to fill the high court vacancy.

The New York Democrat said Republicans are “desperate for a distraction” from their double standard when they wouldn’t process President Obama’s high court nominee in 2016 ahead of that presidential election.

