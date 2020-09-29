A new pro-Trump super PAC will spend $3 million on a national ad campaign aiming to turn suburban women concerned about neighborhood violence into voters for President Trump.

Moms for Safe Neighborhoods is hoping the trope of the ‘soccer mom’ is replaced with the ‘safety mom’ in 2020 and is leveraging recent rioting to help Mr. Trump persuade suburban women to his column. Mothers for Safe Neighborhoods is led by Jessica Anderson, a former aide to the Trump White House and executive director of Heritage Action for America.

“Mothers for Safe Neighborhoods (MOMS) is a group of mothers horrified at the violence and see President Trump as the only candidate who can keep their families safe,” Ms. Anderson said in a statement. “While Biden and Democrats are discussing how to divert resources from the police and waiting months to call out violence, MOMS supports President Trump standing with law enforcement and making our neighborhoods safe for our children.”

The initial $3 million ad buy will start running nationwide this week on TV channels including A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, TLC, and various Fox News shows. The 30-second ad depicts protesters surrounding a mom’s minivan and breaking its window while her child is in the backseat and accuses Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and Democrats of wanting to ‘defund the police.’

“They’ll defund police, they’ll disarm you, don’t let this nightmare come true,” a narrator says in the ad.

On Thursday, MOMS is starting a get-out-the-vote campaign in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The message MOMS is pushing is that Mr. Trump is the only option to restore safety and security and that the political left disregards safety under the guise of political correctness.

Among the members of MOMS’ grassroots leadership board are Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of Tea Party Patriots; Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America; and Kristen Short, whose spouse is Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff; among several others.

