Twitter prompted Russian government media regulators to seek new internet legislation Tuesday after a state-run news organization stopped appearing in search results on the social media service.

Roskomnadzor, Moscow’s internet censor, echoed complaints made a day earlier by the Russian Foreign Ministry involving the official Twitter account of the government’s RIA Novosti news agency.

Twitter announced last month it would stop amplifying state-affiliated media accounts, which in turn has resulted in removing RIA Novosti’s account, @rianru, from searches does on its service.

Roskomnadzor and the Russian Foreign Ministry each separately accused Twitter of censorship, with the latter calling on international human rights organizations to intervene.

“We urge the Twitter management to revise their policy that limits the audience’s right to access to information and to renounce the use of anti-democratic tools of unfair competition between American mainstream news outlets and alternative media sources,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Roskomnadzor pitched a potential legislative solution, meanwhile. In a statement, it urged Russian lawmakers Tuesday to introduce measures specifically addressing Twitter’s maneuver.

“There is a need for legislation defining the responsibility of foreign internet platforms in this area, making it possible to require the restoration of the ability of Russians to receive information from the Russian media and to take measures against Internet platforms that ignore these requirements,” Roskomnadzor said in the statement.

Twitter declined to comment.

