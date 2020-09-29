President Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday clashed over continued coronavirus shutdowns.

Mr. Biden accused the president of having to shut down the economy because he moved too slowly to address the pandemic.

Mr. Trump countered that Mr. Biden and Democratic mayors and governors, want to, for political reasons, keep it shut down or to shut it down again and undermine the economy.

“He wants to shut down this country. And I want to keep it open,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Biden interrupted, saying he wants to give businesses what they need to stay open.

“Let me shut you down Joe, just for one second,” Mr. Trump said. “If you look at Pennsylvania if you look at certain states that have been shut down they have Democratic governors. One of the reasons they shut down is because they want to keep it down until after the election.”

