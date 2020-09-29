President Trump defended his right to fill the Supreme Court vacancy during the first presidential debate between him and Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday night.

“I’m not elected for three years. I’m elected for four years,” Mr. Trump said. “We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate. We have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee top, top academic — good in every way.”

But Mr. Biden pushed back, saying the election has already begun so the president who wins on Nov. 3 should be the one to fill the seat left open after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He also said Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett would strike a blow to Obamacare, which is coming before the high court in a case Nov. 10 in a legal battle involving the individual mandate, which is the penalty the Affordable Care Act levied on Americans for not having insurance. He also claimed Judge Barrett could damage women’s reproductive rights.

“The election has already started, tens of thousands of people have already voted,” Mr. Biden said. “We should wait and see what the outcome of this election is.”

