President Trump warned in the first presidential debate that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is going to be a puppet for the “radical left” of the Democratic Party if he wins the White House.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Biden is going to do the bidding of the far-left when it comes to health care and the Supreme Court.

“Your party wants to go socialist,” Trump said. “They are going to dominate you, Joe, and you know that.”

Mr. Biden dismissed the charge, saying Mr. Trump was spewing falsehoods.

“Everybody knows he is a liar,” Mr. Biden said.

The race has changed dramatically since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. The candidates, as a result, did not shake hands when they took the stage.

The faceoff was the first time that voters were able to see the candidates in a traditional setting and on the same stage.

Hosted by Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic, the debate was the first of three scheduled showdowns. Voters have already started voting in several states.

Mr. Biden has a 6-point lead in national polls and is outperforming Mr. Trump in the battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where he’s running stronger than Democratic rival Hillary Clinton did among white working-class voters in 2016.

The 77-year-old Biden is seeking to become the nation’s oldest president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.