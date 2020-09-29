President Trump took a swipe during Tuesday’s debate at former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s penchant for telling tall tales, blasting Mr. Biden’s debunked stories about his law-school record and attending a historically Black college.

After Mr. Biden slammed the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Guess what, a lot of people died, and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter,” Mr. Trump jumped in with, “Did you use the word smart?”

“So you said you went to Delaware State but you forget the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State,” said the Republican Trump. “You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me. Don’t ever use that word. Because you know what, there’s nothing smart about you, Joe.”

The Democratic presidential nominee dismissed the criticism, saying, “Oh, give me a break.”

In October, Mr. Biden told an audience in South Carolina that he “got started out of” a historically Black college, Delaware State University.

The school said in an email last week to The Washington Times that Mr. Biden did not attend Delaware State, although he gave the commencement address twice and was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.

In 1987, Mr. Biden said he graduated in the top half of his class at Syracuse law school, when he actually graduated 75th in a class of 86. He apologized later for exaggerating his academic record.

Mr. Biden earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Delaware.

