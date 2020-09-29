President Trump said Tuesday that he paid “millions” of dollars in federal income tax, seeking to rebut a New York Times report this week that said he paid $750 in both 2016 and 2017.

“I paid millions of dollars in taxes — millions of dollars of income tax,” Mr. Trump said at the first presidential debate. “I paid $38 million one year. I paid $27 million one year.”

“Show us your tax returns,” Joseph R. Biden interjected.

“You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished. You’ll see it,” the president said.

Moderator Chris Wallace followed up to clarify with Mr. Trump if he would say how much he paid in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017.

“Millions of dollars,” Mr. Trump said.

“You paid millions of dollars?” Mr. Wallace said.

“Millions of dollars, yes,” he said. “And you’ll get to see it.”

Mr. Trump has said he’s taken advantage of the tax code to pay as little as he legally has to pay.

“Like every other private person, unless they’re stupid, they go through the laws and that’s what it is,” he said.

