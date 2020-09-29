President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani pushed conspiracy theories about Democratic hopeful Joseph R. Biden ahead of both candidates debating for the first time Tuesday.

Asked if Mr. Trump set the bar too low before the debate by attacking his rival’s mental acuity, Mr. Giuliani brought it down another notch by accusing Mr. Biden of having dementia and using drugs.

Mr. Giuliani, the 76-year-old former Republican mayor of New York City, made the claims about Mr. Biden during an interview on the “Fox & Friends” morning television program on Fox News.

“Look, the man has dementia,” Mr. Giuliani asserted. “There is no doubt about it. I have talked to doctors. I have them look at 100 different tapes of his. Five years ago and today.”

The baseless claim was met with pushback by “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy, who interjected to tell Mr. Giuliani and viewers that Mr. Biden’s campaign has said the candidate is in fine health.

Mr. Giuliani doubled down and insisted that doctors purportedly told him that Mr. Biden, 77, may very well have also be taking drugs as alleged recently by Mr. Trump.

“I think the president is quite right to say maybe he is taking Adderall or some kind of an attention-deficit disorder thing,” Mr. Giuliani continued.

“That’s your opinion,” reacted Mr. Doocy. “So it will be interesting to see what happens tonight.”

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump, 74, are set to participate in their first one-on-one debate Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.

The president has repeatedly pushed unfounded allegations about Mr. Biden in recent weeks by accusing his rival of benefiting from drugs before participating in Democratic primary debates.

“He’s a fool. The comments were just foolish,” Mr. Biden said previously.

Mr. Trump amplified similar allegations in the past when he baselessly speculated in 2016 that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had benefited from using drugs before debating.

