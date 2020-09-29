Leading Trump administration officials are signing a “safety pledge” Tuesday in a campaign with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to combat online child exploitation that can lead to child trafficking.

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf represented the administration during a webinar with the nonprofit center.

“This initiative aims to provide free resources to help parents, educators, and other caregivers learn more about the risks that children face online and bring awareness to the dangers of child trafficking,” a White House official said in a statement.

The safety pledge invites everyone to publicly commit to learning more about online safety, promoting the information and teaching children how to stay safe online.

The White House said over the past few months, NCMEC “has witnessed a dramatic increase in reports of child sexual exploitation.”

“With many children being educated remotely this fall and increased use of social media and gaming platforms, there are increased opportunities for predators and traffickers to groom and recruit minors,” the official said. “It is essential that we work together to keep children safe online and out of the vicious cycle of trafficking and abuse.”

