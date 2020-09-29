President Trump and Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden feuded over Antifa and street protests during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with the president mocking Mr. Biden’s claim that the anarchist group “is an idea, not an organization.”

“Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” the president said of the violence in cities this year during protests over social justice. “This is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”

Mr. Biden cut in: “Antifa is an idea, not an organization.”

The president replied, “When a bat hits you over the head, that’s not an idea.”

Mr. Trump told the Democrat, “Antifa is bad. Antifa is a dangerous, radical group. They’ll overthrow you if you’re president.”

