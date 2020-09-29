President Trump suggested Tuesday the Supreme Court may have to review the results of the presidential election if there are disputes over mail-in ballots in November.

“I’m counting on them to look at the ballots,” he said during the first presidential debate in Cleveland. “I hope we don’t need them.”

The president has said there is fraudulent voting with mail-in ballots being sent out widely because of the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed ballots have been dumped in rivers.

“This is not going to end well,” Mr. Trump said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden pushed back, saying five states have been doing mail-in voting for years. including Republican ones.

“He’s just afraid of counting the votes,” Mr. Biden said. “I am concerned that any court will settle this.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.