Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired several photos reportedly showing Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein traveling without a mask at Dulles International Airport in Virginia last week despite calling for a nationwide mask mandate.

The photos aired Monday night showed Mrs. Feinstein walking through a private airport terminal at Dulles, where her husband’s private jet, a Gulfstream, departed for San Francisco Friday afternoon, Fox News reported.

“In the photographs, Feinstein can be seen smiling without a mask on,” Mr. Carlson said during the brief segment. “One might even say she’s sowing confusion about whether or not masks are necessary. A pilot with a mask is walking in front of her carrying a bag and a dog.”

The Fox host pointed out that the California Democrat in late June had urged the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Transit Administration to institute mandatory mask mandates at airports, on airplanes and on public transit nationwide so that “we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike” during the coronavirus pandemic.

A traveler who was waiting in the airport terminal at the same time as Mrs. Feinstein, presumably the same person who took the photos, told Fox he was told he had to wear a mask.

Mrs. Feinstein has yet to comment publicly on the photos.

Weeks after her letters to the FAA and FTA, the senator called on Congress to enact a national mask mandate on the public that would “uniformly require masks across the country” and eliminate the need for individual mandates.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.