DOVER, Del. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Delaware woman with several counts of animal cruelty and seized more than 180 animals from her home.

The state Division of Public Health said officials with the Office of Animal Welfare arrested Linda Favre, 65, of Camden last Wednesday.

She was released on her own recognizance after being arraigned on 14 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty or neglect and a felony charge of cruelly or unnecessarily killing or injuring an animal. Favre was also cited for dog license and rabies inoculations violations and for failing to maintain clean watering receptacles.

It was not immediately clear whether Favre has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Favre was arrested after officers acting on a tip executed a search warrant at the home, where they found 182 cats and a dog living in what authorities described as “deplorable conditions.” Officials said officers also removed one dead cat from the home, and that two other cats later died.

The surviving animals were taken into custody by Brandywine Valley SPCA, the state’s contracted shelter provider.

According to BVSPCA, one dog and 118 cats have been placed for adoption or transferred to another shelter or rescue organization’s adoption program. Sixty-one cats remain available for adoption from the BVSPCA.

According to online court records, Favre pleaded guilty in Caroline County, Maryland, in 2004 to three felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty. She was sentenced to 18 months in jail, with all but about three months suspended. Prosecutors dropped 23 other felony and misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

In 2000, according to online court records, Favre was cited several times by authorities in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for failing to comply with a pet adoption contract.

