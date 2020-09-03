CANTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio couple tortured a 7-year-old girl over the course of seven months last year, authorities said, including padlocking her in a dog cage in the basement of their home.

Lillian Cottrell, 29, and Derek Mayle, 30, of Canton, were arrested Tuesday at their home by federal agents, a day after they were both indicted on two counts of felony child endangerment, It wasn’t known Thursday if either one has retained an attorney.

Citing court records, the Canton Repository reported that Cottrell and Mayle are each accused of harming the child, who is related to Cottrell. The abuse occurred between January and July, the report said.

The couple allegedly kept the child padlocked in a dog cage in their basement at times. When the girl was removed from the home by child welfare officials, she weighed 28 pounds.

Other children and a dog were living in the house. Authorities said the girl has older brothers who were also removed from the home, but investigators found no evidence they were being treated as she was.

