UNION CITY, Ga. (AP) - A suspect wanted for the slaying of a man in Georgia was arrested after a vehicle pursuit by state troopers.

The chase began on Wednesday afternoon when Calvin Woodard fled an attempted traffic stop in South Fulton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Woodard, of Lithonia, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Byron Davis in July, Union City police spokesperson Jerome Turner Jr. told The Associated Press. Another person was wounded during that shooting in Union City, Turner added.

During the chase, the Georgia State Patrol said Woodard threw a gun and other items out of his car window.

He was stopped by troopers about 15 minutes into the pursuit and taken into custody. The items tossed from his vehicle were later recovered, authorities said.

Woodard has been turned over to the Union City police and faces multiple charges.

Turner said police are looking for another man, Xavier Woodard, in connection with the shooting in July.

It was not immediately clear if Calvin Woodard had an attorney who could comment.

