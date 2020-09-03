Bill Stepien, President Trump’s campaign manager, on Thursday said it’s not a time to be “injecting politics” into the ongoing violence and civil unrest in the country ahead of Joseph R. Biden’s trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, later in the day.

“The president was there earlier in the week as president of the United States. [Former] Vice President Biden’s there today as a candidate, as a political candidate,” Mr. Stepien said on “Fox & Friends.”

“This is not the time to be injecting politics into a really serious situation that the president helped solve,” he said.

Deadly protests broke out in Kenosha recently after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Mr. Trump traveled to Kenosha on Tuesday to survey some of the damage in the ensuing riots.

“It’s scary times in Democrat-controlled states and cities,” Mr. Stepien said. “You don’t see many supporters of the president throwing bricks through windows or setting buildings on fire.”

