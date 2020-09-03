ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A Sacramento-area real estate agent has been charged with repeatedly molesting children in his care dating back to the 1980s, police said Thursday.

Steven Ellis Murray, 61, of Antelope was arrested Tuesday, Roseville police Officer Rob Baquera said in a statement.

Murray was charged late last month with 42 counts of sexual assault of a child, court records show.

Murray remained jailed Thursday on $2 million bail and a call to his cellphone seeking comment wasn’t returned.

According to Placer County court records, the alleged assaults were committed between 1988 and 1993. The allegations are not subject to California’s statute of limitations restrictions because they were reported to law enforcement within the past year, records show.

Baquera declined to discuss the allegations, citing the privacy of the accusers and because the investigation is ongoing.

However, he said Murray’s job as a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Realty and his civic volunteer work have nothing to do with the current case.

Investigators were encouraging anyone with potential information to come forward, Baquera said.

