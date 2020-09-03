The 18-year-old who was killed this week in an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C., was shot in the chest while holding a gun in his hand, body camera footage released Thursday revealed.

Deon Kay was killed Wednesday afternoon after police arrived in the 200 block of Orange Street to investigate a report of a man brandishing a gun.

Authorities say when police arrived on the scene, they encountered individuals standing around a vehicle. When the suspects saw the officers, they fled on foot.

During the pursuit of the suspects, police said Mr. Kay brandished a firearm and an officer responded by firing his gun, hitting him in the chest. He died later at an area hospital.

The body camera footage appears to back up the police’s account of events. A gun allegedly belonging to Mr. Kay was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police released the 11-minute video on its YouTube page. It shows the shooting and aftermath from one officer’s perspective, although it is not clear if it is the same officer that shot Mr. Kay.

City officials say the bullet exited Mr. Kay’s back and that he threw the gun nearly 100 feet.

One officer runs out of the car and shouts, “Don’t move.” Within seconds, the officer opens fire on Mr. Kay, who is holding what appears to be a gun in his right hand. Police officials say it was a gun.

After the shots, Mr. Kay cries out and falls to the ground.

As one officer checks on Mr. Kay, another officer can be heard searching for a gun that he said was thrown by the suspect. He searches a playground near a housing complex before saying, “I got it.”

The sirens of emergency vehicles can be heard in the background.

An officer requests that a union representative respond to the scene.

The officer who apparently opens fire asks, “Is he in bad shape?” The second officer tells him to sit down, and “people are taking care of everything.”

The video ends as officers escort the officer who appeared to open fire away from the scene.

A shorter community briefing video released at the same time as the body cam footage shows a gun in Mr. Kay’s right hand when the video is viewed in slow motion. The gun is pointed down toward the ground.

The officer who shot Mr. Kay was identified as Alexander Alvarez, who joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 2018, city officials said.

Police Chief Peter Newsham declined to comment directly on the body cam footage, saying he needed to wait until an internal investigation was complete.

“The video has been put out so everyone can look at it for themselves,” he said. “We will do the same when we conduct our investigation.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she had seen the video, but she also declined to comment.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr. Kay’s death has touched a firestorm of protests in the city. Protesters gathered outside Ms. Bowser’s home Thursday morning and demonstrated in front of a Southeast police precinct.

The crowds chanted “Fire Newsham,” and “Say his name” as they marched in the streets.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Ms. Bowser pleaded for calm.

“I implore you to proceed with respect and privacy for the family and not let any anger spill over into violence in our community,” Ms. Bowser told reporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.