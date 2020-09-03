President Trump sought political payback Thursday night against Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania for voting to impeach him, telling a crowd in the lawmaker’s district, “that’s personal.”

At a campaign rally in Latrobe, the president reminded voters that Mr. Lamb “even voted to impeach your president over nothing.”

“When they do that, that’s personal,” Mr. Trump said.

He urged the audience to vote for Republican challenger Sean Parnell, a combat veteran.

“We have somebody that blows [Mr. Lamb] away,” the president said of Mr. Parnell. “He’s stronger, he’s smarter, he’s better-looking. He’s a real hero.”

Mr. Trump also brought up Republican Sen. Mitt Romey of Utah, the only Republican to vote to convict him on an article of impeachment.

“Romney couldn’t be elected dog-catcher in Utah right now,” he said.

The president told supporters that in a second term, he will make the U.S. a “manufacturing superpower” and will “end our reliance on China once and for all.”

“And let me tell you something — if they [Democrats] didn’t waste a year and a half of my life on a ridiculous impeachment based on a phone call that was perfect, this stuff would have all been done,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.