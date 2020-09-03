Anthony Fauci, a top government scientist, said Thursday it is “conceivable” Americans could see a coronavirus vaccine by late October though it is not likely.

“That’s unlikely, not impossible. I think most of the people feel it’s going to be November, December,” Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN.

Dr. Fauci commented after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told a trade group Thursday that his company should have enough data from late-stage trials to “say whether the product works or not” by late October.

President Trump, who faces a tough reelection fight in November, is highlighting the need for a vaccine that can return life to normal.

His administration told states on Aug. 27 to expedite licensing permits for health departments and medical facilities that will be working on COVID-19 vaccine delivery with McKesson Corp., the contractor in charge of distributing the shots in the U.S.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told states to consider waving requirements that would make it difficult for these facilities to be “fully operational by November 1, 2020.”

The date raised eyebrows because it is two days before Election Day and there is widespread concern the vaccine effort will be tainted by political pressure.

“All Americans want a safe and effective vaccine as soon as possible, but if these important life and death decisions appear political, it will only undermine Americans’ confidence in a vaccine and prolong the pandemic,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, warned Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the senator’s insinuation.

“No one is pressuring the FDA to do anything,” she said, referring to the agency responsible for approving the shots. “This is all about saving lives.”

She called claims about political pressure a “bizarre theory” spun up by “CNN and others.”

“This president wants to break through regulatory barriers to get a vaccine to the American people are quickly as possible,” Ms. McEnany said. “He will not in any way sacrifice safety.”

Dr. Fauci said he is not worried about political influence in the approval process. He said the Food and Drug Administration has been “explicit” about relying on data and that independent monitoring boards will be watching the data as it rolls in from phase-3 trials.

At least three promising vaccine candidates are enrolling adults for phase-3 efforts. Besides Pfizer, there are candidates from Moderna, Inc., and AstraZeneca, a British drugmaker that worked with Oxford University.

The Defense Department said Thursday it set aside five sites in San Diego, San Antonio and the D.C. area to help carry out the AstraZeneca trial.

