Indiana University is encouraging fraternity and sorority members to consider leaving their residences this semester after 30 of 40 Greek houses were placed under quarantine Wednesday.

“Given the current constraints of adequate control in communal housing, temporarily closing Greek houses should highly be considered to prevent worsening rates in both the Greek and non-Greek population,” read a message Thursday from three university health officials to the campus. “We do not offer this recommendation lightly.”

The Indianapolis Star reported that 30 of 40 houses were quarantined as of Wednesday evening. The houses also are under orders to halt all services, save for housing and dining.

Indiana University does not own the fraternity and sorority houses.

According to a notice from the Monroe County Health Department, officials scheduled a COVID-19 training with Greek leaders last month, recommending occupancy to 50% of normal amid worries about the spread of the coronavirus in communal situations.

In a statement to The Washington Times, a university spokesperson said Thursday that public health experts believe the houses are “not safe,” given the pandemic’s spread on campus.

“The university advises all students living in these environments to re-evaluate their current living situation,” the statement reads.

