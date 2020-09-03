A handy new term has just emerged in the journalism world, courtesy of Rich Noyes, research director for the Media Research Center. That would be “media chaperone.”

Mr. Noyes introduced the phrase after realizing that ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN managed to compromise coverage of the recent Republican National Convention by “heckling” during the four-day event with negative commentary and remarks during the broadcasts.

“Liberal journalists apparently don’t trust viewers to watch a Republican convention without a media chaperone on hand to prevent any pro-Trump opinions from breaking out. That’s hardly a fair standard,” says Mr. Noyes, who has some astonishing comparisons about what went on during the coverage of Democratic National Convention.

The media chaperones at MSNBC and CNN, were very busy during the GOP event, and very silent during the Democratic production.

“The interruptions on MSNBC, in fact, were 600 TIMES greater during the Republican convention (201 minutes) than during the Democratic convention (21 seconds). On CNN, their analysts and advertising stepped on 78.5 minutes of the GOP convention, vs. just 12.5 minutes during the Democrats’ show,” Mr. Noyes writes in a lengthy analysis of the sneaky phenomenon — which is unfair to both the Republican Party and voters themselves.

They deserve better.

But this is now part of the media marketplace. Look for more of the same as the election approaches, particularly on the presidential debates — which begin Sept. 29. Those who want to view these pivotal events without a “media chaperone” should do so by tuning in comment-free C-SPAN, or watching online via President Trump’s campaign site — found at Donaldjtrump.com/media.

A WARNING ON NORTH KOREA

The world hears many things about North Korea. Pay attention, Harry J. Kazianis — senior director of Korean studies for the Center for the National Interest — tells Inside the Beltway.

“The biggest danger coming from North Korea isn’t the crazy rumors about North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un always on some sort of death watch, or that he had a stroke or that his sister took over, but the overall state of the country — that North Korea itself is on a type of death watch,” Mr. Kazianis says.

“Now, to be clear, I don’t see the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea falling apart like the old USSR or Communist bloc in some grand fashion. However, North Korea is under more strain than at any time since the 1990s — that means agricultural shortages leading to food insecurity issues, nonstop international sanctions, flooding, typhoons and of course COVID-19 — all coming together to create challenges the Kim regime is ill-equipped to deal with. North Korea might have nuclear weapons, but its economy is something like the size of Vermont’s,” Mr. Kazianis continues.

“My worry is that sometime after the November elections and Trump wins, Kim will quickly try to see what sort of deal he can make to relieve these stresses, and if that fails, go back to missile and nuclear testing that could spark a crisis. If Joe Biden should win, there is the concern that the administration won’t have any sort of North Korea policy until April at the earliest, thanks to a policy review, which is standard. And the North will go back to provocations. Either way, North Korea isn’t going away — and its weapons of mass destruction will get even deadlier with each passing second,” Mr. Kazianis concludes.

POST-SALON ACTIVITIES

The fallout from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent controversial visit to a hair salon has taken a positive turn.

A GoFundMe effort for salon owner Erica Kious took in over $85,000 in its first hours of existence, according to organizer Amy Tarkanian, former chairman of the Nevada Republican Party and wife of Danny Tarkanian, who has run for public office multiple times in the state. The effort is well on its way to a $300,000 goal.

“Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Pelosi got her hair done on Monday, is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving,” Mrs. Tarkanian advised in her fundraising outreach.

Security footage of Mrs. Pelosi’s visit was publicized by both Fox News and the White House in the aftermath, prompting extensive media coverage — followed by criticism of Ms. Kious.

“I have been friends with Erica and her family for roughly 20 years and wanted to help. Thank you for taking the time to do the same. She is overwhelmed by the flood of support and is grateful for those who are willing to speak out and stand up along her side,” Mrs. Tarkanian said, noting that all donations would go to Ms. Kious to pay debts due to the shutdown and relocation.

TRUMP VOTERS GEARING UP

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway predicts that the many millions of President Trump’s fans are prudently biding their time, waiting for Election Day — and that there are more committed to Mr. Trump now than in 2016

“As the person who coined the term, ‘hidden, undercover Trump voters’ in 2016, there are even more of them, and they’re even more committed now. And they’re going to surprise you as to who they are this time,” Mrs. Conway said in a new interview with Showtime that aired Thursday. She acknowledged that those Trump voters often shy away from publicly revealing their support of the president. But in the big picture, it doesn’t much matter. Trump voters act on their beliefs in a different way.

“They express themselves at the ballot box,” Mrs. Conway noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 80% of U.S. businesses created new safety policies for the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

• 78% have deep cleaned or sanitized their workplace.

• 60% surveyed their workers about “levels of readiness” to return to the workplace.

• 46% have enacted plans to reduce workers’ contact with one another.

• 35% do not know when their business will reopen on a normal basis.

Source: A Conference Board survey of 1,100 business executives and senior managers conducted Aug. 19-26.

