A professor of Black history at George Washington University admitted Thursday that she has been pretending to be Black for decades.

In a Medium post titled “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies,” Jessica Krug admitted that she is a White Jewish woman raised in Kansas City who has escalated her claims to be Black throughout her adult life — “North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” she wrote.

Her confession and previous life caused some online to recall Rachel Dolezal - a former Washington state NAACP leader who was exposed in 2015 as a white woman pretending to be black. Ms. Dolezal has dug in though, even adopting an African name: Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Ms. Krug was a little more apologetic, explicitly calling for her own cancellation in a self-lacerating essay.

“I should absolutely be cancelled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t expect to be able to repair any relationship she has made as a Black person.

“I have burned every bridge and have no expectation that any of my relationships are flame resistant. I would never ask for nor expect forgiveness,” she wrote.

In the post, she also said she has wrestled with “unaddressed mental health demons” her entire life and first assumed a false identity as a “youth” and that mental-health professionals told her “this is a common response to some of the severe trauma that marked my early childhood and teen years.”

Nevertheless, she added, “mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that … my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives.”

This was particularly inexcusable, she added, because as a White Jewish person, “my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst” to Black people.

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech,” she concluded.

Ms. Krug hadn’t even been using her actual name. She rose to prominence as a scholar and activist as “Jess LaBombera” who called herself an “Afro-Latina.”

According to her page at the GWU website, she is “a historian of politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora, with a particular interest in West Central Africa and maroon [fugitive] societies in the early modern period and Black transnational cultural studies.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.