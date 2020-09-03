It’s never too early to plan for Christmas.

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday said she is “opening the people’s house up to the public” in seeking volunteers to help decorate ahead of the traditional White House showcase in December.

Mrs. Trump is also seeking bands, choirs and “Christmas-themed” entertainers to perform at holiday open houses.

The online form says volunteers must apply by Oct. 1. Selected persons will receive notice by Oct. 15.

Entertainers must apply by Oct. 8, and they’ll hear back by Oct. 22.

This year’s preparations will have a different look due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs. Trump’s notice said the White House will comply with federal, state and local guidelines to “ensure a safe, healthy environment for all volunteers and entertainers.”

“A smaller number of volunteers will be selected in order to allow for social distancing during the decorating process. In addition, volunteers should expect to wear a face covering and utilize provided hand sanitizer stations during their participation,” Mrs. Trump’s statement said.

Mrs. Trump has faced media derision over her decoration choices in the past, from “blood-red” trees earlier in President Trump’s term to a wintry white coat she wore in debuting the decorations last year.

Mr. Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, have described past decorations as “stunning” and dismiss the criticism as sour grapes.

It’s unclear whether the first couple will be toasting a second term or be holding one last holiday soiree before move-out day. The election is on Nov. 3.

