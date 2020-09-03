The antifa activist suspected in the shooting death of a Trump supporter in Portland last weekend has reportedly been killed himself.

The New York Times reported Thursday evening, citing “three law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation” that Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed in Washington state during an attempt to arrest him.

According to the Times, Mr. Reinoehl was killed when a federal fugitive task force “moved to apprehend him” in Lacey, Wash., southwest of Seattle.

Mr. Reinoehl had admitted earlier Thursday to having killed Aaron Danielson, saying he “had no choice” and was defending a friend “of color.”

Mr. Danielson was a member of the Patriot Prayer outfit that conducted a car caravan through Portland on Saturday in support of President Trump.

Mr. Reinoehl, who has called himself “100% antifa,” has frequented Portland demonstrations and riots for weeks and suggested on social media that this was a war where “there will be casualties.”

The New York Times report did not specify whether authorities killed Mr. Reinoehl or whether he committed suicide to avoid arrest.

However Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist who has who has been covering the Portland riots for months and antifa for years, tweeted that “Portland antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl has been killed by law enforcement.”

Portland antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl has been killed by law enforcement. Details to come. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

