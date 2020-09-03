The antifa activist suspected in the shooting death of a Trump supporter in Portland last weekend has reportedly been killed himself.

The New York Times reported Thursday evening, citing “three law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation” that Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed in Washington state during an attempt to arrest him.

According to the Times, Mr. Reinoehl was killed when a federal fugitive task force “moved to apprehend him” in Lacey, Wash., southwest of Seattle.

Mr. Reinoehl had admitted earlier Thursday to having killed Aaron Danielson, saying he “had no choice” and was defending a friend “of color.”

Mr. Danielson was a member of the Patriot Prayer outfit that conducted a car caravan through Portland on Saturday in support of President Trump.

Mr. Reinoehl, who has called himself “100% antifa,” has frequented Portland demonstrations and riots for weeks and suggested on social media that this was a war where “there will be casualties.”

In an interview he gave Vice News, which he said was to get his story out, Mr. Reinoehl said he shot Mr. Danielson because he and a friend were about to be stabbed.

“I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color, but I wasn’t going to do that,” he said.

The New York Times report did not specify whether authorities killed Mr. Reinoehl or whether he committed suicide to avoid arrest.

The Associated Press reported that the death occurred “during scuffle with law enforcement.”

However Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist who has who has been covering the Portland riots for months and antifa for years, tweeted that “Portland antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl has been killed by law enforcement.”

Portland antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl has been killed by law enforcement. Details to come. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

According to Mr. Ngo, “Antifa accounts in their secret group chatrooms are calling the killing of antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl a police ‘execution.’”

The death of Mr. Reinoehl was reported just minutes after President Trump took to Twitter to demand that he be arrested.

“Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell!” he wrote, also tagging the Justice Department and FBI’s Twitter accounts.

Why aren’t the Portland Police ARRESTING the cold blooded killer of Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Do your job, and do it fast. Everybody knows who this thug is. No wonder Portland is going to hell! @TheJusticeDept @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

