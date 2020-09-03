GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi company will soon begin a $2.1 million expansion project to fulfill a contract with the U.S. Navy.

Seemann Composites, which developed its own vacuum-infusion technology, expects to create 35 jobs over the next three years as construction begins at its site in Gulfport, the Mississippi Development Authority said in a statement Tuesday.

The company is set to build a 16,000-square-foot (1,486-square-meter) addition onto its existing 160,000-square-foot (14,864-square-meter) facility to produce composite components for the Navy, according to Mississippi Development Authority Interim Director John Rounsaville.

The authority said it is providing some funding for the expansion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.