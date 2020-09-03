Over half of Republicans surveyed about QAnon said they believe there is some truth in the main claim at the heart of the baseless yet budding far-right conspiracy theory movement.

The results of the survey, released Wednesday, showed a majority Democrats reject allegations about the existence of a supposed “deep state” shadow government, meanwhile.

Civiqs asked 1,368 adults in the U.S. about QAnon during a survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1. President Trump expressed his appreciation to its proponents days earlier.

“Do you believe that the QAnon theory about a conspiracy among deep state elites is true?” respondents were asked.

Among all people surveyed, 16% said the theory is mostly true, 16% said some parts are true, 43% said no parts are true and 14% said they never heard of QAnon, according to Civiqs.

But among just Republicans, 33% said the theory is mostly true, 23% said that some parts are true and only 13% said the belief is not true at all.

Comparatively, 72% of Democrats said there is zero truth to the QAnon theory about a conspiracy among deep state elites, while only 9% described it as mostly are partially true.

QAnon began in 2017 and originally based on the belief that a person, “Q,” was posting classified information online about a supposed “deep state” plot against President Trump.

It has mutated considerably in the years since and grown to incorporate various other far-right and pro-Trump conspiracy theories and other outlandish claims.

Mr. Trump told reporters during a White House press briefing last month that he knew little about QAnon but expressed his thanks to its adherents for supporting his administration.

“I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate, but I don’t know much about the movement,” Mr. Trump said on Aug. 19.

Notified moments later by a reporter that QAnon proponents believe he is “secretly saving the world from this satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” Mr. Trump did not disagree.

“I haven’t heard that. But is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing? I mean, you know, if I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it,” Mr. Trump said.

Other top Republicans subsequently denounced QAnon as having no place in the party, and a bipartisan pair of lawmakers introduced a resolution last month officially condemning it.

