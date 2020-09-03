SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A shooting at a Southern California luxury high-rise apartment building that wounded three men was tied to a drug deal gone bad, police said Thursday.

Two of those wounded are believed to have been shot while trying to rob someone during a marijuana deal, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The shooting was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at 15 MacArthur Place in Santa Ana, one of two apartment towers near a freeway, police said.

Two wounded men, ages 19 and 25, were found on the ground floor and in a parking structure. They were expected to be arrested on suspicion of attempted armed robbery after they are treated, Bertagna said.

The men went to an apartment to make a deal for marijuana when they allegedly tried to rob the victim, leading to a fight and a gun battle, Bertagna said.

The alleged victim, a 29-year-old man, was found in his apartment on the 15th floor and was taken to a hospital for treatment of a graze wound to the head and beating injuries, the Orange County Register reported.

Authorities evacuated the 25-story south tower after the shooting and spent several hours in a floor-by-floor search for suspects and potential victims but neither were located and residents were allowed to return, police said.

Two handguns, marijuana and cash were found, police said.

