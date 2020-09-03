FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a woman who authorities say fatally shot herself while being transported to a mental hospital in a patrol vehicle.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey told the Free Lance-Star the incident happened as a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s cruiser was leaving a Fredericksburg hospital early Monday morning, taking a 30-year-old woman to Western State Hospital.

The woman “had been combative at the hospital and with deputies” before she was secured in the back of a Ford Explorer, Coffey wrote in an email. As the SUV left the parking lot, he said, “The female fired one round from a handgun that was in her possession.”

Coffey told the newspaper she died at the scene of a “self-inflicted gunshot.” He said there’s no evidence that either deputy in the front seat fired their weapons and neither deputy was injured.

An autopsy will be conducted.

