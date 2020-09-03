Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer slammed talk of a slimmed-down GOP coronavirus relief bill as inadequate, as party leaders remain at an impasse on a more comprehensive deal.

The New York Democrat accused Senate Republicans of merely trying to “check the box” by passing a bill to pad their vulnerable members’ records before the November election.

“[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and I have been attempting to negotiate with the White House on the next round of legislation to properly respond to the unprecedented health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been arduous,” he wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter to Democrats.

“Republicans are now moving even further in the wrong direction. In the upcoming session, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and the White House may cut their original, inadequate, $1 trillion ‘skinny’ bill in half,” he added.

Talk among Senate Republicans has been stirring this week about teeing up a more targeted coronavirus relief bill for a vote next week.

The GOP struggled to get all of their members to rally around their $1 trillion proposal in July, when several Republicans were wary of such a high price tag.

Negotiations between Democratic leaders and White House negotiators fell apart in August, before President Trump signed several executive actions to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, pause evictions, institute a payroll tax break and defer student loans.

Democrats blamed Republicans for not agreeing to a middle ground between their $3.5 trillion proposal and the GOP’s $1 trillion offer. Meanwhile, Republicans said there haven’t been any serious proposals for compromises on unemployment insurance or state and local government funding.

