President Trump ripped Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden for trying to “appease domestic terrorists” Thursday, saying Americans who value their safety will reelect him to a second term in November.

“Biden’s plan is to appease the domestic terrorists,” Mr. Trump told cheering supporters at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. “My plan is to arrest them and prosecute them. I will always defend law-abiding citizens. This election is about safety, and this election is about jobs.”

The president also mocked the Democratic nominee for his habit of wearing a face-mask in public “hanging down” from one ear when he’s talking sometimes.

“Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?” Mr. Trump asked. “It gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist right now, I’d say this guy’s got some big issues.”

Mr. Trump added, “look, I’m all for it [wearing masks]. Wear your masks, we’re close together … and wash your hands, all those things. We have Labor Day weekend coming up.”

The president’s attacks came hours after Mr. Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police on Aug. 23. The shooting sparked several days of violent protests and rioting; the president visited the city on Tuesday to bring federal aid for law enforcement and burned-out businesses.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Biden has pledged to appoint federal prosecutors who would carry out lenient, “insane far-left policies nationwide.” He also said the Democrat is only addressing street violence because his silence was hurting him in the polls.

“For the entire summer, Biden was silent as far-left rioters viciously attacked law enforcement in Democrat-run cities, burned down businesses, terrorized civilians and just recently marched through the streets chanting ‘Death to America.’ This is what we have,” Mr. Trump said.

The president accused Mr. Biden of opposing domestic energy production such as natural-gas fracking, which is prevalent in Pennsylvania.

