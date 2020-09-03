President Trump said Thursday night that he’s pushing for a vaccine for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, not so he can win reelection, but because he wants to “save people.”

“It will be delivered, in my opinion, before the end of the year,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. “But it really might even be delivered before the end of October. How would you like that? Wouldn’t that be nice?”

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Then, addressing criticism that the timetable is politically motivated, the president went on, “Not because of the election. It’d be nice because we want to save people. That’s the important thing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent guidance to every state to prepare for coronavirus vaccine distribution as early as Nov. 1 for high-priority groups.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.