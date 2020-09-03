President Trump told Pennsylvanians Thursday night to vote by mail if they prefer but also to “follow your vote” at their polling place on Election Day.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Latrobe, the president said voters must ensure that their ballot is counted if they vote by mail.

“What you have to do is send in your early ballot, and then go and make sure that ballot is tabulated or counted,” the president said. “And if it’s not counted, vote. Follow your ballot. You have to make sure your vote counts.”

His advice could be nearly impossible to follow in Pennsylvania, which is one of five states that do not allow mail-in ballots to begin to be verified until Election Day, Nov. 3. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and some legislators are asking courts to allow the state to begin counting mail-in ballots earlier.

Voting twice is illegal.

The president noted that his campaign is suing Pennsylvania in court to challenge its expanded mail-in voting system.

“The lawyers feel very confident. But we have to win those cases,” he said.

He said of the Democrats, “The only way they’re going to beat us is by doing that kind of stuff. I’m trying to be nice. The [voting] lists are inaccurate. People are dead. It’s a disgrace what they do to our country. Eighty million unsolicited ballots. They even have a provision where you don’t have to verify signatures. What is going on?”

“I hope we have a landslide like you’ve never seen,” Mr. Trump said. “But if we have a close election … I want to see the results of the election on Nov. 3. We have to put pressure on these people.”

