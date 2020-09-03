The White House called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday to apologize to the public after she was caught without a mask on security video getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon despite coronavirus restrictions.

“Apparently, the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who played the security video on a loop during her press briefing. “She wants small businesses to stay shut down but only reopen for her convenience. ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’ says Nancy Pelosi.”

Mrs. Pelosi said she was “set up” by the salon owner and believed she was following the salon’s rules. She demanded an apology from the establishment.

Ms. McEnany noted that salon owner Erica Kious has received death threats over the incident.

She also urged Mrs. Pelosi to return to Washington while coronavirus relief negotiations with Republicans are deadlocked.

“Nancy Pelosi, you ought to apologize to the American people or, better yet, come back to Washington and get to work for hardworking Americans like this salon owner that you maligned and demanded an apology from,” Ms. McEnany said.

Mrs. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter, “Does anyone want a President of the United States who is more focused on this nonsense rather than crushing the virus and saving American lives?”

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.