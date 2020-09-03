WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property.

Neighbors said the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witness Erin Duffy tells the Journal Sentinel the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes. There’s no word on the woman’s condition.

In the other incident, sheriff’s officials said the suspect struck an 83-year-old man with his vehicle and set two vehicles on fire at the victim’s home in the Village of Waukesha.

Neighbors said the victim was taken from the scene on a stretcher and was conscious and talking. His current condition is not known.

The incidents caused schools in Waukesha to lock down.

