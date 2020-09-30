The Commission on Presidential Debates is weighing changes to provide “additional structure” to the remaining debates, the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said in a statement. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

Many pundits have lambasted the first debate, held Tuesday in Cleveland, as an off-the-rails affair where President Trump and his Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden spent much of the time trading insults and interruptions.

The commission commended debate moderator Chris Wallace for the “professionalism and skill” he brought to the proceedings.

The CPD “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the statement said.

Some people have floated cutting the candidates’ microphones when their allotted time is up or finding some other way to penalize interruptions.

