The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday it’s laying off 28,000 parks employees, blaming part of the problem on California’s “unwillingness” to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said in a statement that employees “at all levels” in the department will be laid off but that the majority — 67 percent — will be part-time workers.

“In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic — exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen — we have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying health care benefits,” Mr. D’Amaro said.

The news comes one week after Mr. D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products, demanded that Gov. Gavin Newsom allow Disneyland to reopen. The governor did not respond, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Disney’s parks closed at the start of the pandemic in March, but the parks in Florida were cleared to reopen in July. The parks in California remain closed as local leaders continue to demand a timeline for reopening.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Wednesday the state was “very close” to allowing theme parks to reopen.

“We’re working hard to get that out in a responsible way, as soon as possible, so planning can be done by both the counties that are homes to the theme parks, as well as the operators of those theme parks,” Mr. Ghaly said during a news conference. “We know that a number of Californians are eager and wondering when that is coming.”

