The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden yielded a modest audience Tuesday, according to early ratings numbers from Nielsen which do not include audience numbers from cable networks.

Some 28 million viewers tuned into ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — a decline of 36% from 2016 when Mr. Trump debated then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Four years ago, the four networks tallied 45.3 million viewers in the preliminary ratings, rising to 49.3 million after time zone adjustments for the live broadcast,” said the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The initial ratings should rise “by a decent amount” in final ratings, due on Wednesday night.

“Cable news channels and other outlets will also add millions to the total, but it’s exceedingly unlikely that this debate will come close to the first face-off four years ago,” the industry publication said.

That bout between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton in 2016 garnered 84.4 million viewers across 13 networks, resulting in the biggest audience in the six-decade history of televised debates.

“In 2012, 67.2 million watched the opening debate; the 2008 figure was 52.4 million. Tuesday’s telecast is likely to end up in between the 2008 and 2012 numbers,” The Hollywood Reporter noted.

