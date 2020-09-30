Former FBI Director James Comey admitted Wednesday that he wouldn’t have signed the warrant application to wiretap former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“No. Not without a much fuller discussion about how they were thinking about their obligations to the court,” Mr. Comey said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz last year concluded the FBI made multiple errors when it asked the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to approve a secret order to monitor Mr. Page in 2016 and 2017. The mistakes included multiple inaccuracies and omission of exculpatory evidence.

That application was renewed a total of three times and Mr. Comey said Wednesday he signed off on the renewals.

Mr. Comey said he was unaware of the omissions or that an FBI lawyer had doctored evidence presented to the court. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith plead guilty in August, admitting that he changed an email to say Mr. Page was not a source for the CIA, when in fact, he was.

Mr. Comey also conceded that he did not know how prepared the Page warrant application before it was submitted to the court.

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham sharply rebuked Mr. Comey for his lack of knowledge about the Page warrant application.

“What astounds me the most is that the director of the FBI in charge of this investigation and involving a sitting president is completely clueless about any of the information obtained by his agency,” the South Carolina Republican said, raising his voice.

“How is it possible that an investigation at this level, that none of this information that is damning to the case against Mr. Page never makes it to the top?” Mr. Graham continued. “Everybody’s responsible, but nobody’s responsible. Somebody needs to be responsible for misleading the court.”

