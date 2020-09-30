Former FBI Director James B. Comey defended his handling of the investigation into allegations of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday that he was “proud” of the work.

“It was done by the book. It was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Mr. Comey told lawmakers.

“Overall, I’m proud of the work,” he continued. “There are parts of it that are concerning, which I’m sure we’ll talk about.”

Mr. Comey, who testified from his home in Virginia because of the coronavirus crisis, did not give an opening statement.

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, pressed Mr. Comey about the Russia investigation.

Mr. Graham, one of the president’s staunchest allies, has argued the FBI didn’t follow proper procedures in pursuing the Russia investigation.

