Fired FBI Director James B. Comey said Wednesday that the only explanation he can see for President Trump’s actions on Russia is that Moscow has some dirt on him, and urged voters to take that into consideration when they cast ballots.

Mr. Comey, whom Mr. Trump had fired in 2017, unloaded on his former boss to the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying the president hasn’t been vocal enough in criticizing Russia, and there’s no good reason other than that Moscow is effectively blackmailing him.

“It’s difficult to explain his conduct, his statements, in any other way,” said Mr. Comey, who spent months leading an investigation of Mr. Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Asked specifically his message to voters, Mr. Comey told them to be wary of Russia and its apparent affection for Mr. Trump.

“Know that a nation that does not have America’s best interests at heart wants to reelect Donald Trump. Let that sink in,” he said.

Mr. Comey’s firing sparked a two-year special counsel’s investigation that concluded there was no conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia, shooting down the premise of the FBI probe known as Crossfire Hurricane.

Mr. Comey’s successor as FBI director, Christopher A. Wray, says Russia is attempting to influence the 2020 election by denigrating Mr. Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

