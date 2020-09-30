Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden shared a clip of the first presidential debate on Wednesday morning that was altered to feature a crying face emoji and wailing sounds when President Trump was talking.

“You would have been much later, Joe. Much later,” the president says with a baby wailing in the background and a loudly crying face emoji inserted over Mr. Trump’s face.

Mr. Trump was talking about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Will you shut up, man?” Mr. Biden says.

The former vice president shared the video on social media and said: “Had enough?”

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden bulldozed their way through the 90-minute debate on Tuesday in Cleveland in performances that included a number of personal insults and persistent interrupting.

Some pundits have already labeled it the ugliest presidential debate in modern memory.

