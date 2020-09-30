If Donald Trump is going to get a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, then left-wing lawmakers will ensure that Joe Biden, a man who holds no public office, will get one too.

Chris Bryant, a member of Britain’s Parliament, told the London Evening Standard that he had exercised his right as a national lawmaker to forward Mr. Biden’s name to the Norwegian panel that awards the prize.

“When others have resorted to violent solutions, he has argued that the best force is the force of argument. Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world,” said Mr. Bryant, a member of the socialist Labor Party.

The Evening Standard, a conservative-leaning paper, characterized the public nomination of Mr. Biden as something that “appeared to be timed to influence American public opinion.”

Mr. Trump has been nominated for this year’s prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norway’s Parliament, who cited his role in brokering peace deals between Israel and multiple Arab states.

“I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees,” Mr. Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

A Swedish lawmaker nominated Mr. Trump separately, citing his work on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Should Mr. Biden win the prize next year, he would join his former boss in winning the Nobel Peace Prize despite having done nothing in the previous year but win an election.

President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2009. And although he was president at the time of the announcement, the nomination deadlines meant he was almost certainly put forth as a candidate even before taking office.

