Like many countries around the world, Russia is intensely following the U.S. presidential election between President Trump and his Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said Wednesday following the first debate, but he insisted Moscow will not intervene.

While Russian officials have repeatedly insisted that it has no intentions of meddling in American domestic affairs, the U.S. intelligence community has warned that Moscow will likely seek to interfere and concluded in 2017 that Russia conducted covert operations designed to put Mr. Trump in the White House.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last year also confirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of electing Mr. Trump.

“Of course, we are spotting new turns in U.S. political culture,” Mr. Peskov said on a conference call with reporters, as quoted by Reuters. “But we do not want to make any assessments or make any statements as this could be immediately viewed as an attempt to intervene. Russia has never, is not and is not going to intervene in U.S. domestic affairs.”

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia and the U.S. sign a pact promising to not interfere in each other’s elections.

He proposed an agreement to exchange “guarantees of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and electoral processes, including using information and communication technologies and high-tech methods.”

