CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - The murder trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing another man over a pack of cigarettes has been moved to 2021.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the first-degree murder trial for 37-year-old Jermaine Walker was originally scheduled for November 2. A judge agreed to reset the trial to Jan. 25 after Alfredo Parrish, Walker’s lawyer, asked for more time to prepare his case and possibly retain an expert to testify.

Walker is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Wayne Jones of Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2, 2019.

Authorities say Walker was at a party smoking other peoples’ cigarettes when Jones called him out for being “cheap,” prompting the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.